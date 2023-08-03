Assam: 3 Held On Extortion Charges; Rifle, Camouflage Jacket Seized

Assam police on Wednesday night apprehended three individuals for allegedly attempting to extort money from several people at Diphu under Karbi Anglong district.
According to sources, the miscreants allegedly attempted to extort near about 8 lakhs from several people in the region on gunpoint.
The accused have been identified as Obasan Daulagfu alias Jaggu, Safa Sorafangsa and Biju Gour.
After receiving information about the trio’s activities, the police swung into action and apprehended the trio at Daladali area.
Upon frisking, the police recovered one SBBL rifle, one camouflage jacket and four mobile phones from their possession. A vehicle and another two-wheeler were also seized.
It is suspected that the arrested trio is part of a militant outfit.
Further investigation is on.