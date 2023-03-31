Assam: Howraghat School Student Dies After Food Poisoning

At least one of the students in Assam's Howraghat, who had fallen ill in a suspected case of food poisoning, tragically passed away while undergoing treatment on Friday.

The incident had taken place on Tuesday when 12 people including students, teaching and non-teaching faculties of a school had fallen ill after consuming noodles for lunch in the Howraghat town of the Karbi Anglong district of Assam.

The deceased student was identified as Tanmay Bora Rongpi. He was one of the three people who had to be shifted to Nagaon for improved treatment after he fell seriously ill.

It may be noted that earlier on Tuesday, at least 12 people of Howraghat Shankardev Vidya Niketan, a school in Assam’s Howraghat were hospitalized following a bout of food poisoning.

As per initial reports, those who had to be admitted to hospital for suspected food poisoning included five students and seven teaching and non-teaching faculties of the school.

Those who were hospitalized had reportedly consumed noodles which are now suspected to have led to the food poisoning bout.

It has come to the fore that the students and the school staffers were a part of a project. At around lunch time today afternoon, they had gone to Howraghat market and brought the noodles from a restaurant named ‘Raju Hotel’.

However, after consuming the noodles, they started falling ill one after the other and were rushed to a nearby hospital.

The students and the faculty members were rushed to Howraghat Government Hospital after reporting uneasiness, according to information received.

Moreover, three out of the 12 people were later transferred to a hospital in Assam’s Nagaon from Howraghat in serious condition for improved treatment.

Those who were reported to be in a serious condition and had to be shifted, were identified as Bishambar Hafilosa, a fourth-grade employee, Tanmay Bora Rongpi, a student, and Dipti Borgohain, a teacher at the school in Howraghat.

Meanwhile, an investigation was launched in the matter by police in Howraghat. The local police have taken samples of the noodles from Raju Hotel and also seized other items for testing in connection with the matter.

Talking about the incident, Howraghat police’s Manjit Terang said, “We are investigating the matter and will be able to release further details after the food safety officer’s probe. Howraghat Police has seized all the suspected items from the restaurant and have been taken in and stored as per procedure.”