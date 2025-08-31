Assam Mother and Daughter Rescued from Human Traffickers in Noida

Assam Police have rescued a mother and her younger daughter from traffickers in Noida and Gurugram, Uttar Pradesh. The victims are from Bakalia in Karbi Anglong, Assam.

A complaint was lodged at Bakalia Police Station by Sumitra, stating that her two nieces and her elder sister had been missing for the past three and one years, respectively. Following the complaint, police traced the younger niece, aged around 13, to a residential complex in Gurugram, where she was employed as a domestic worker. Reports indicate that the Gurugram family had reportedly paid around ₹30,000 to obtain the girl.

Tragically, the elder niece, aged around 15–16, had already died in Noida due to health issues. During the investigation, it also emerged that the mother of the two girls, aged 45–50, had been sold by the main trafficker, Meena, for ₹1 lakh in Rajasthan’s Sikar district. The mother has now been rescued. Authorities confirmed that she had originally gone to search for her daughters when she too was deceived and sold.

The primary accused, Meena (39), a resident of Assam, along with an accomplice, Sanjay, were arrested from Noida and brought to Assam on transit remand.

A team from Assam Police, led by DSP Jubin Bora and SI Surya Bora, successfully apprehended the main accused, Meena and an accomplice named Sanjay, as part of the ongoing investigation.

The police are continuing efforts to trace and rescue any other potential victims.



