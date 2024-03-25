Gruesome Murder Unfolds In Assam's Karbi Anglong

In a chilling incident, a man was discovered dead in a parked vehicle drenched in a pool of blood at Kakochang in Assam’s Karbi Anglong district late Sunday night.
Sources revealed that the victim, identified as Royal Rohang from Sonaram Terang village, fell victim to a brutal attack, with his throat brutally slit by an unidentified assailant.
The lifeless body was found within the vehicle bearing the registration number ‘AS-09K-5343’ that was parked on the roadside.
Local police were notified soon after and they swiftly responded to the scene, launching a comprehensive investigation into the incident.