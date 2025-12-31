Couple Killed in Karbi Anglong Over Witchcraft Allegations

In a shocking incident fueled by superstition, a couple was brutally murdered in Karbi Anglong district on suspicion of practising witchcraft. The incident occurred in No. 1 Beloguri Munda village, Howraghat, where locals reportedly dragged the victims from their home and attacked them with sharp weapons before setting the house on fire.

The victims have been identified as Gardi Birowa (43) and Mira Birowa (33). Both succumbed to their injuries after being burned alive inside their residence, leaving the village in shock and grief.

“The assailants initially attacked the couple with sharp weapons inside their home and later set the house ablaze, leading to their deaths. The villagers suspected the victims of practising witchcraft,” a police official said.

“It is a deeply tragic incident, and we unequivocally condemn such acts. Illiteracy, superstition and blind beliefs continue to fuel such crimes within sections of the Adivasi community. We are organising awareness programmes to educate people and prevent such incidents,” said a leader of the All Adivasi Tea Tribes Students’ Association (ATTSA).

This incident underscores the persistent problem of witch-hunt-related crimes in tribal-dominated areas of Assam, despite strict directives from the Supreme Court of India to curb such superstitions. The apex court has clearly stated that anyone accused of witchcraft must not face vigilante violence, and perpetrators are to be punished severely under the law.

Local authorities, including the Additional Deputy Commissioner (ADC), arrived at the site immediately and have launched a detailed investigation. Police and administration officials are working to identify and apprehend the attackers.