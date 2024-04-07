Karbi Anglong Police Nab 2 Youths With Illegal Firearms, Ammo

In the midst of election fervor, a Khatkhati police operation targeting illicit firearms led to the apprehension of two individuals in Assam on Sunday.
The operation, based on confidential police sources, resulted in the interception of a vehicle bearing registration number AS-26F-5554, identified as an Alto car, near Balijan, adjacent to Khatkhati Police Station in the Karbi Anglong district of the state.
During the operation, authorities seized illegal firearms from the vehicle, including a 0.32 and a 0.22 caliber pistol, along with 13 rounds of 7.62 ammunition. The successful operation was made possible through coordinated efforts by the police, who acted upon information provided by informants within their ranks.
The individuals detained during the operation were identified as Sibiston Islary and Manajil Narzary, both residents of the Chirang district in Assam. They were found in possession of illegal firearms, raising concerns about potential violence in the area during the election period.
Investigations are ongoing, with the police working to gather further information about the circumstances surrounding the illegal possession of firearms by the arrested individuals.