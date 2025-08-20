Mass Rally in Diphu Against ‘Corporate Land Grab’, Targets KAAC Chief

The All Party Hill Leaders’ Conference (APHLC) on Wednesday staged a massive rally in Diphu, joined by Assam Jatiya Parishad (AJP) president Lurinjyoti Gogoi, to oppose the alleged transfer of tribal land in Karbi Anglong to corporate houses.

Advertisment

The rally began from Birla and covered nearly five kilometres on foot before culminating at the office of the District Commissioner. Large numbers of locals participated, carrying party flags and raising slogans against the BJP-led Karbi Anglong Autonomous Council (KAAC).

Addressing a public meeting at the Birla playground, AJP president Lurinjyoti Gogoi accused Chief Executive Member (CEM) Tuliram Ronghang and the BJP government of selling out the district’s resources. “The BJP is preparing to hand over 20,000 bighas of land in Bokajan, 12,000 bighas to Ambani for a CBG project, and another 12,000 bighas for palm oil cultivation to Ramdev and Godrej,” Gogoi alleged.

He further claimed that while indigenous people were losing their land, Tuliram Ronghang had built a mansion worth ₹200 crore. “In 2026, the people will uproot Tuliram’s regime from the hills. If we come to power, every inch of land and the rights of indigenous communities in Karbi Anglong will be safeguarded,” he said.

APHLC president Jones Ingti Kathar, speaking to the media, emphasized the need to protect Sixth Schedule powers. “The authority and provisions under the Sixth Schedule must remain intact. All communities residing in Karbi Anglong — Assamese, Adivasi, and Bodo — must enjoy the full benefits of these constitutional safeguards,” he asserted.

Later, Gogoi told journalists that the APHLC rally was organized to highlight the threat of corporate land acquisition. Branding Ronghang as a “Delhi agent,” he accused the KAAC leadership of nepotism, corruption, and betraying indigenous rights.

The rally saw wide participation from indigenous groups across Assam, underscoring the growing resistance against alleged corporate encroachment in Karbi Anglong.

Also Read: 3,000-Bigha Land Row in Dima Hasao Snowballs Into Courtroom and Political Battle