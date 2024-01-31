Assam: Karimganj Police Seize Huge Cannabis Consignment At Tripura Border

In a major bust, Karimganj Police in Assam seized 275 kilograms of cannabis and apprehended two people on charges of smuggling the contraband items, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma informed on Wednesday.
According to the Assam CM's tweet, a search operation was conducted by Karimganj Police along the Assam-Tripura border based on specific inputs.
During the operation, officials intercepted a vehicle based on suspicions and carried out a thorough search during which, the cannabis consignment was found inside secret chambers of the vehicle.
The officials also apprehended two people in connection with the matter and have initiated further legal proceedings against the duo.
Taking to X, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma congratulated Assam Police on the bust.
He wrote, "Acting on reliable inputs, @karimganjpolice conducted a search operation and recovered 275kgs of Ganja from the secret chambers of a vehicle on the Assam-Tripura border. Two people have been apprehended in this connection. Great work @assampolice!"