Assam: Son Murders Parents, Broadcasts Arabic Recitation on Social Media While Escaping
In a shocking turn of events, a son has brutally murdered his parents in Karimganj district. The grisly incident occurred on Saturday, with the perpetrator, identified as Abdul Haleem, using a sharp weapon to dismember his parents.
The victims have been identified as Abdul Salam and Badrun Nessa. Following the horrific act, Abdul Haleem went live on social media, where he recited Quranic verses in Arabic, further escalating the chilling nature of the crime.
After broadcasting his actions, Haleem fled the scene on a bicycle. Police responded swiftly upon receiving information about the murder and are currently investigating the case.