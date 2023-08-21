Assam: Three KLO Linkmen Arrested For Extortion In Karimganj

In yet another operation, Assam police arrested three linkmen in association with the banned insurgent outfit Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) on extortion charges in Kokrajhar district.
According to reports, a letter paid in the name of the KLO organization demanding Rs 50 lakh from certain individuals surfaced following which a team of Karimganj police launched an operation in the Kashibari area and arrested the trio.
The arrested individuals have been identified as - Pranab Rai (21), , Mandeep Rai (19), and Nabayjyoti Rai (22).
A case has been registered against them at Fakiragram police station.
Earlier this year, two cadres of the KLO were killed in fresh clashes that erupted with the police in Kokrajhar.
According to reports, the police launched extensive operations at Chakraxila Hills after receiving specific inputs about the presence of KLO cadres there.
The police busted a hideout of the banned outfit after thorough searching. This led to violent clashes between the police and the outfit.
The two deceased cadres have been identified as Abhijit Deka of Rowta and Nipun Roy of Bongaigaon.
Police sources said that four cadres managed to flee from the incident spot. However, one cadre has been trapped and arrested by the police.