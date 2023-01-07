Fatal Accident Kills 2 Picnickers in Assam’s Karimganj

At least two picnickers were killed in a fatal accident in Assam’s Karimganj on Saturday morning.

According to sources, the incident was reported in Veterbond panchayat under Ratabari constituency while they were on the way to the picnic spot.

The deceased, identified as Biswajit Lohar and Aftar Hussain Lashkar, were travelling in a magic truck, bearing the registration number AS 11 CC 3256.

Meanwhile, nine others who were also going to the picnic in the magic truck sustained injuries and were rushed to the hospital for treatment.

The picnickers were travelling from Katlicherra of Hailakandi when the vehicle lost control and met with the fatal accident which claimed two lives.

The police reached the spot and recovered the two bodies and bought them to the police station.