Lightning Strike Kills One in Assam’s Karimganj

Due to the incessant rainfall and lightning and thunderstorms reported in parts of Assam, one person was killed on Saturday after lightning struck him in Karimganj district.
The deceased has been identified as Priyo Ranjan Das who died after lightning struck him today in the district.
The incident was reported at Ratabari constituency in Karimganj district, sources informed.
In April this year, five livestock died due to lightning strikes while several others were injured in an incident that took place at Bardowa Luit Chapari in Majuli.
The incident occurred when the sky was ominous and there was overcast. The livestock were grazing in an open field when the lightning struck them. The intensity of the lightning was that it killed five animals on the spot.