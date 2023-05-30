Assam: Non-Bailable Arrest Warrant Issued Against ASEB SDO, 2 Others

A non-bailable arrest warrant was issued against Assam State Electricity Board (ASEB) Sub Divisional Officer (SDO) of Patherkandi in Karimganj district and two others on Tuesday.
A lower court issued the non bailable warrant ordering the police to arrest and produce the SDO in the court on June 21.
The SDO, identified as Biman Haloi, along with two others had to face ire of the court for sending fake bills to customers, sources said.
SDO Biman Haloi, SMR Roshan Thakur and meter reader Sagar has been accused of contempt of court in a case filed by a customer.
The electricity customer, identified as Hafiz Abul Hussain, who filed the case against the three accused has alleged that fake electricity bill of worth Rs. 31,000 was sent to him.