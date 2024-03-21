Over 1500 Congress Workers Join BJP in Assam's Karimganj

The 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Assam are scheduled in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7. In this electoral landscape, the BJP is contesting in 11 seats, with the AGP vying for two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri), and the UPPL contesting one seat (Kokrajhar). These parties are part of the NDA alliance and integral to the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.