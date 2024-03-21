Over 1500 Congress Workers Join BJP in Assam's Karimganj

Over 1500 Congress workers formally joined the BJP during a gathering held in Assam’s Karimganj, in the presence of state Water Resources Ministe, Pijush Hazarika. These people were formerly supporters of Congress MLA Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha, who recently pledged his allegiance to the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam Government.
Pijush Hazarika, while initiating his campaign for BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah for the Karimganj parliamentary constituency, stated, "Kamalakhya Dey Purkayastha had extended his support to Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma and today his followers, supporters joined BJP."
Predicting a significant electoral impact, Hazarika estimated, " I think nearly 15,000-20,000 votes will be increased for BJP in Karimganj after this joining and BJP candidate Kripanath Mallah will win in this election. More than 1500 people have joined BJP today. The Memon community people have declared that they will cast their votes for BJP.”
Highlighting the government's commitment to inclusive development, Hazarika mentioned, ""The Assam government has approved the formation of a development council for the Kiran Sheikh community people and the demands of the Memon community people are also under consideration. All sections of people will vote for development," Pijush Hazarika said.
The 2024 Lok Sabha polls in Assam are scheduled in three phases on April 19, April 26, and May 7. In this electoral landscape, the BJP is contesting in 11 seats, with the AGP vying for two seats (Barpeta and Dhubri), and the UPPL contesting one seat (Kokrajhar). These parties are part of the NDA alliance and integral to the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led Assam government.
Recalling the 2019 General Assembly elections, the BJP competed in ten seats, with the AGP contesting three, and the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) contesting one. The BJP emerged victorious in nine out of the ten seats, while the Congress and the All India United Democratic Front secured three seats each, with one seat claimed by independent candidate Naba Kumar Sarania.