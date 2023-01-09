Bajrang Dal Activist Death: Section 144 Imposed in Assam’s Karimganj

The district administration of Assam’s Karimganj has imposed section 144 on Sunday in connection to the Bajrang Dal activist death.

Earlier today, one person was arrested for killing a Bajrang Dal activist, identified as Sambhu Koiri, in Lowairpur area, 50 km from Karimganj town, under Bazaricherra Police Station on Saturday evening.

Koiri was returning to Karimganj district after attending a three-day training camp of the Bajrang Dal in neighbouring Hailakandi district, PTI reported.

"The person was attacked with sharp weapons. Local people immediately rushed him to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead," the officer said.

Following the incident, local people gheraoed the Bazaricherra Police Station, demanding arrest of the culprits. Extra forces were deployed in the area to keep the situation under control, he said. "One person has so far been arrested in connection with the murder. Further investigation is on," the police officer said.