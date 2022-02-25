Assam: Kaziranga Decked up ahead of Prez Kovind's Visit

Preparations are underway in full swing at Assam’s Kaziranga National Park ahead of president Ram Nath Kovind’s visit on February 26.

The national park authorities and the district administration are working hard to complete renovation work at the Parmananda Lahon Auditorium in Kaziranga ahead of the president’s visit.

As per the authorities, around 90 percent of the work has been completed at the auditorium.

Kovind will take on jeep safari at Bagori on February 26 and elephant safari at Kohora on Febraury 27 at the national park.

A photo gallery exhibition, a documentary show and a cultural programme are also lined up for the president.

Notably, all covid-19 precautions have been taken. All workers have been tested and vaccinated too.

Notably, Ram Nath Kovind will be the second Indian president to visit the national park. In 1982, former president of India Late Neelam Sanjiva Reddy had visited the park.

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate a year-long celebration to mark the 400th anniversary of Lachit Borphukan at Srimanta Sankardev Kalakshetra in Guwahati during his three-day visit to Assam from February 25 to 28.