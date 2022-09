The Kaziranga National Park will reopen for tourists from October 15, informed the park authority.

Chief Conservator of Forests, M.K Yadav said that the main attraction for the tourists this year will be the three rhino statues made with the ashes of rhino horn.

Yadav said that the statues have been made with the ashes of the rhino horns that were burnt in 2021. The statues will be completed within 1 week and that the authorities hope that this will attract more tourists this year.