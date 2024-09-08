Kaziranga National Park to Reopen for Tourists on October 1

The notification further mentioned that the national park is currently open for Jeep Safari in three ranges: Kaziranga Range (Kohora), Western Range (Bagori), and Burapahar Range (Ghorakati). "In view of present road conditions due to inclement weather, the park is partially opened only for Jeep Safari in 03 (three) Ranges namely, Kaziranga Range, Kohora; Western Range, Bagori & Burapahar Range, Ghorakati with the following routes and timings until further notification/orders," it added.