Kaziranga National Park to Reopen for Tourists on October 1

The Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve is set to reopen for tourists on October 1, 2024, as confirmed by officials.
The park, which remains closed annually from May to October due to the risk of flooding from the Brahmaputra River, will welcome visitors for the 2024-25 season, subject to weather conditions.
In a notification issued by the Office of the Divisional Forest Officer, Eastern Assam Wildlife Division dated September 7 stated, "This is for general information of all concerned that the Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve under jurisdiction of Eastern Assam Wildlife Division will be opened for tourists for the season 2024-25 from Oct 1, 2024 onwards, subject to weather conditions."
The notification further mentioned that the national park is currently open for Jeep Safari in three ranges: Kaziranga Range (Kohora), Western Range (Bagori), and Burapahar Range (Ghorakati). "In view of present road conditions due to inclement weather, the park is partially opened only for Jeep Safari in 03 (three) Ranges namely, Kaziranga Range, Kohora; Western Range, Bagori & Burapahar Range, Ghorakati with the following routes and timings until further notification/orders," it added.