Kaziranga National Park Conferred with ‘Best Wildlife Destination in India’

Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve of Assam was conferred with Gold Award for ‘Best Wildlife Destination in India’ by the Outlook Traveller Awards 2022 on Thursday.

The Gold Award was received by Padmapani Bora, Managing Director of Assam Tourism Development Corporation and Shri Maninder Singh, Additional Chief Secretary of Assam Tourism.

Meanwhile, three other Northeastern states of India have also received awards by the Outlook Traveller.

Sikkim’s Pelling & Kanchenjunga received Gold Award for ‘Best Mountain/Hill Views Destination in India’ along with ‘Best Scenic Drive Destination in India’ from Gangtok to Lake Tsomgo and Nathu-La Pass.

Meghalaya’s Mawlynnong received Silver Award for ‘Best Eco-Tourism Destination in India’ and Nagaland’s Khonoma with Silver Award for ‘Best Offbeat Destination in India.’