Kaziranga’s Bird Census Using AI Earns Praise from PM Modi

In the latest edition of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday highlighted a unique ecological effort from Assam’s Kaziranga National Park and Tiger Reserve, where for the first time, a grassland bird census was conducted using artificial intelligence (AI) and acoustic technology. The census recorded over 40 bird species, including rare ones, without disturbing their natural habitat.

“This effort shows that when technology and sensitivity come together, understanding nature becomes easier and deeper. We must promote such innovations so that the next generation connects with biodiversity,” the Prime Minister said.

The PM’s reference to Assam came while emphasizing how grassroots innovation and local community participation are shaping India’s future in science, ecology, and heritage preservation.

Northeast’s Role in India’s Conservation Story

Kaziranga, already a global icon for rhino conservation, has now added another feather to its cap by spearheading a technology-driven biodiversity mapping project. According to PM Modi, the bird census used sound recording devices installed across the grasslands. Later, with the help of AI, bird species were identified by analyzing their calls — a technique that avoided any disruption to wildlife.

This remarkable initiative places Assam and the Northeast at the forefront of India’s conservation technology, aligning with the broader environmental consciousness being celebrated across the country.

From Conflict to Coexistence: Jharkhand’s Gumla Inspires

The Prime Minister also narrated the inspiring transformation of Gumla district in Jharkhand, once synonymous with Maoist violence, where ex-militants have now embraced fish farming under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. He cited Om Prakash Sahu, who not only abandoned extremism but also motivated over 150 families to take up fish farming, turning the conflict-hit zone into a hub of peaceful livelihood.

India’s Strides in Space and Science

PM Modi celebrated India’s growing prowess in space exploration, recalling the excitement after Shubhanshu Shukla’s recent return from space, and the enthusiasm that followed Chandrayaan-3’s lunar success. He called on citizens to actively participate in National Space Day on August 23, inviting ideas through the NaMo App.

He also spotlighted student achievements in international science competitions – India bagged medals in the International Chemistry Olympiad and the Mathematics Olympiad in Australia, and is set to host the Astronomy and Astrophysics Olympiad in Mumbai with participation from over 60 countries.

UNESCO Heritage for Maratha Forts & Call to Explore India's Forts

A major cultural milestone mentioned was UNESCO’s recognition of 12 Maratha forts as World Heritage Sites. Among these, 11 are in Maharashtra and one in Tamil Nadu. PM Modi urged citizens to visit and explore India’s historic forts, such as Raigad, Pratapgarh, Salher, and also iconic ones across Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, and Bundelkhand, calling them “not just bricks and stones, but symbols of heritage, self-respect and courage.”

Celebrating Local: National Handloom Day & ‘Vocal for Local’

Marking 10 years of National Handloom Day (August 7), the Prime Minister praised local artisans across India — from Kavita Dhawale in Maharashtra, who turned her Paithani saree-making into a thriving business, to tribal women in Mayurbhanj, Odisha, who revived the Santhali saree, and to Naveen Kumar from Nalanda, Bihar, whose family modernized traditional weaving.

He revealed that India now has over 3000 textile startups, turning the handloom sector into a powerhouse of women-led and youth-led growth. “Buy only those things made in India, in which an Indian has shed sweat. This should be our resolve,” he said.

Preserving India’s Ancient Knowledge: Gyan Bharatam Mission

A special mention was made of Mani Maran from Thanjavur, who has been teaching people how to read ancient Tamil palm-leaf manuscripts. Inspired by such efforts, the Government of India has launched the Gyan Bharatam Mission to digitize manuscripts and build a National Digital Repository, accessible to researchers worldwide.

‘Swachh Bharat Mission’: 11 Years of a Mass Movement

The PM underscored the growing participation in the Swachh Bharat Mission, noting that this year, over 15 crore people across 4500 cities joined the annual Swachh Survey. He hailed efforts in towns like Kirtinagar (Uttarakhand), Mangaluru (Karnataka), Roing (Arunachal Pradesh), Bilha (Chhattisgarh), and Panaji (Goa), where innovative waste and water management models are changing civic landscapes.

Special praise was reserved for 200 women from Bhopal's “Sakaratmak Soch” group and the Gomti River team in Lucknow, who have been cleaning public spaces and raising awareness tirelessly for years.

India’s Sporting Rise: From the World Police Games to Khelo Bharat Niti

India won close to 600 medals at the World Police and Fire Games held in the US, ranking among the top three out of 71 countries. PM Modi announced that India will host this global tournament in 2029.

He also reiterated the goals of the Khelo Bharat Niti 2025, which seeks to make India a sporting superpower by mainstreaming sports in schools and colleges, and supporting startups in the sports sector.

Folk Traditions for Modern Awareness

In Odisha’s Keonjhar district, a group called Radhakrishna Sankirtan Mandali, led by Pramila Pradhan, is using traditional songs and kirtans to spread awareness about forest fires and environmental protection, demonstrating how folk culture remains a living, adaptable force for social change.

August: The Month of Revolution and Remembrance

Recalling the freedom struggle, PM Modi remembered Khudiram Bose, who was hanged by the British on August 11, 1908 at the age of 18, and paid tribute to Lokmanya Tilak, the Quit India Movement (August 8), and India’s Independence Day (August 15).

He reminded citizens to also observe Partition Horrors Remembrance Day (August 14) and National Handloom Day (August 7) as moments of reflection and resolve.

Festive Wishes and Closing Thoughts

As the Sawan season brings festivals like Hariyali Teej, Nag Panchami, Raksha Bandhan, and Janmashtami, PM Modi concluded his address urging people to celebrate with joy, nature-consciousness, and a spirit of unity.

“Sometimes the most radiant light emerges from where darkness dwells the most,” he said, reflecting on stories like Gumla’s, while calling for the nation to stay committed to development, dignity, and shared progress.

