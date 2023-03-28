Kejriwal’s Guwahati Visit: AAP Appeals Assam CM To Look Into Urban Problems

Ahead of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s visit to Guwahati, the state Coordinator of AAP, Assam, Dr. Bhaben Choudhury has appealed state chief minister Himanta Biswa Sarma to look into some of the urban problems faced by city dwellers.

Bhaben Choudhury mentioned about his first concern that if there is a heavy rainfall on the day, it would be pathetic to show how the people suffer from water logging. Choudhury also urged CM Sarma to look into the issue of city traffic lights that have stopped working.

Taking to Twitter, Bhaben Choudhury wrote, “@himantabiswa Sarma dangoriya, Shri @ArvindKejriwal ji will be visiting #Guwahati I have two major concerns. 1. I wish there will be no rain, or else it will be pathetic for us to show how people suffer due to water logging. 2. Most of the city traffic light has stopped working, please look into it immediately or else it will be a matter of shame for everyone."