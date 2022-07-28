Key Decisions Taken In Assam Cabinet Meeting

Several important decisions were taken at the Assam Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma informed via Twitter.

“In the #AssamCabinet, we took several decisions related to dual medium in Govt schools, teaching of Science & Maths in English, Geography &History as compulsory subjects, new Tourism Policy, uniform building bye-laws, awards for Govt employees, caste certificates for Morans, etc,” he wrote.

Key decisions -

Dual Medium of Instruction in Govt Schools

Teaching of Maths & Science in English in all state-run schools

Social Studies to be replaced by Geography & History

Co-Education in all Schools

Approval to Assam Tourism Policy 2022 including guidelines to boost tea tourism

Expansion of Guwahati Building Construction (Regulation) Act, 2010

Caste Certificate to Morans

Observation of Lok Kalyan Divas on the death anniversary of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi

