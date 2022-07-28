Assam

Key Decisions Taken In Assam Cabinet Meeting

Several important decisions were taken at the Assam Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma informed via Twitter.
Assam cabinet meeting
Assam cabinet meeting
Pratidin Bureau

Several important decisions were taken at the Assam Cabinet meeting on Thursday, Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma informed via Twitter.

“In the #AssamCabinet, we took several decisions related to dual medium in Govt schools, teaching of Science & Maths in English, Geography &History as compulsory subjects, new Tourism Policy, uniform building bye-laws, awards for Govt employees, caste certificates for Morans, etc,” he wrote.

Key decisions -

  • Dual Medium of Instruction in Govt Schools

  • Teaching of Maths & Science in English in all state-run schools

  • Social Studies to be replaced by Geography & History

  • Co-Education in all Schools

  • Approval to Assam Tourism Policy 2022 including guidelines to boost tea tourism

  • Expansion of Guwahati Building Construction (Regulation) Act, 2010

  • Caste Certificate to Morans

  • Observation of Lok Kalyan Divas on the death anniversary of Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi

Check detailed information below -

Assam cabinet meeting

Related Stories

No stories found.
Pratidin Time
www.pratidintime.com