Khampa Borgoyari Resigns From UPPL Year After Switching Over From BPF

In a major shake-up in Assam’s political landscape, former deputy chief executive member of the Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC), Khampa Borgoyari, on Sunday tendered his resignation from the United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), a year after joining the party from the Bodoland People’s Front (BPF).

Borgoyari had been appointed by the UPPL as their leader of opposition in the BTC legislative assembly in September last year.

Borgoyari, who was also UPPL’s vice-president, today resigned from the party’s primary membership. He submitted his resignation to party chief Pramod Boro.

In a similar fashion, another senior party leader, Afzal Khan, also resigned from the party. Khan had also joined UPPL from BPF after Borgoyari made the move last year.

Background

A veteran political leader from the Bodoland Territorial Region (BTR) in Assam, Khampa Borgoyari had played a central role in BPF’s 17-year rule in BTC, before changing sides. He had served multiple terms as deputy chief executive member of the BTC, handling key departments such as Forest, Tourism, Small Industries and Rural Industries.

In the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Borgoyari contested from the Kokrajhar (ST) constituency as a BPF candidate. However, in February 2025, citing prolonged political inactivity, he resigned from the BPF and subsequently joined the UPPL. In September 2025, he was appointed Leader of the Opposition in the BTC Legislative Assembly.

BPF's Win In 2025 BTC Polls

In September last year, the Hagrama Mohilary-led BPF again grabbed power in the BTC, winning 28 out of 40 seats in the council elections. While the UPPL secured seven seats, the BJP won five to round off the polls. Despite emerging as the single largest party in the 2020 BTC elections with 17 seats, BPF could not form the government as the alliance of UPPL, BJP, and Gana Suraksha Party (GSP) secured the majority.