Kokrajhar DTO Remanded in Police Custody for 2 Days

DTO Sameswar Brahma Muchahary has been remanded in police custody for two days.
Pratidin Bureau

Kokrajhar District Transport Officer (DTO), who was arrested in connection with running the Srirampur syndicate, was produced before the Gossaigaon Judicial Magistrate Court on Thursday.

It may be mentioned that as many as three people including a government official of the District Transport Office (DTO) were taken into custody by Kokrajhar police on Wednesday in connection with running the syndicate.

During the operation, police also found Rs 36 lakhs from his residence, which was seized, special DGP for law and order in Assam, Gyanendra Pratap Singh informed.

