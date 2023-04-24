Kokrajhar Encounter: G P Singh Gives Insight Into Late-Night Op

Assam Director General of Police (DGP) G P Singh has given insight into the overnight operation that led to the encounter of two cadres of the banned outfit Kamatapur Liberation Organisation (KLO) in Kokrajhar.

The top cop informed that Kokrajhar police unearthed two camps of the insurgent outfit during the operation at Chakrshila hills along the Kokrajhar-Dhubri border.

The operation was carried out based on intelligence inputs.

While two cadres were killed in exchange of fire, four others have been arrested, he said.

The police also recovered two pistols, melee weapons including knifes and Khukris, explosive making equipment and camping equipment from the scene.

“Further follow up is on to neutralise the entire nascent organisation,” he stressed.

“Assam Police would not let Assam become playing field of any type of Terror organisation,” he added.