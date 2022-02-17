Assam: Ganja Smuggler Injured in Police Firing in Kokrajhar

A ganja smuggler was reportedly injured in an encounter by the Kokrajhar police on Wednesday night.

As per reports, 2 smugglers identified as Suman Namo and Rahul Sarkar were apprehended by the Kokrajhar police at around 8 pm on February 16. The duo was arrested after intercepting a truck at Gosaigaon in Assam’s Kokrajhar district.

On checking the vehicle, one hidden compartment containing around 55 packets of ganja which weighed about 350 kilograms was recovered from the truck. The seized ganja had a market value of crores of rupees.

The truck bearing registration number AS 01 DD 8635 was coming from Tripura and heading towards Bihar.

On interrogating the two ganja smugglers, Suman Namo informed the police that he kept two packets of ganja hidden near a bifurcated road from the National Highway towards Bhaoraguri in Kokrajhar.

Suman was taken to the spot to recover the hidden consignment of ganja.

At around 2 am today, the police team reached the spot along with the smuggler and recovered the consignment.

But to the police’s surprise, the accused snatched the pistol from one of the police official and raised the cock of the gun aiming to fire at the police.

In order to protect their lives, a police official immediately fired at the smuggler. The bullet hit the accused in his right leg below the knee. The person fell down and he was again re-captured by the team.

The accused had been shifted to the Kokrajhar RNB Civil Hospital for treatment. He was further shifted to the Barpeta Medical College from there.

Moreover, some unknown miscreants had reportedly torched the truck that was seized in order to remove all kinds of evidence.