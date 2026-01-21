Kokrajhar Normal, Authorities Say; Community Leaders Urge For Peace

The situation in Assam’s Kokrajhar is largely under control with the deployed military personnel carrying out flag marches on Wednesday in vulnerable areas.

Advertisment

In view of a possible law and order situation arising due to simmering tensions, the district administration also imposed Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on Tuesday.

Tight security measures are in place to prevent any untoward incidents, with five additional companies of police, the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and the army being deployed to maintain peace, sources on the ground told Pratidin Time.

The army carried out flag marches yesterday in the vulnerable areas, which have continued today. At least five shelter camps have been set up across different parts of the district. The Karigaon ME High School, which has been turned into a temporary shelter, is currently housing 463 inmates. A pregnant inmate there also gave birth to a girl child, with concerns rising over the health of both mother and child.

Meanwhile, the total number of displaced individuals as a result of violent clashes stands at above 1,200, according to sources. The district administration has made aware of the requirement of food supplies and warm clothing at the temporary camps.

Assam Police’s IGP (Law and Order) Akhilesh Singh and IGP of Bodoland Territorial Areas Districts (BTAD) region, Vivek Raj Singh, are visiting every shelter camp. Akhilesh Singh, after he visited a shelter camp, told reporters, “Kokrajhar has returned to normalcy. No new reports of violence have surfaced. The police are looking into the involvement of Maoists in the incident.”

Speaking about the restoration of internet services, the Assam Police IGP said, “Internet connection will be restored after the situation is completely back to normal.”

Santhali Sahitya Sabha leaders have urged people of both communities to convene and iron out differences arising from a road accident, calling for peace to be restored. They also sought compensation for damages to the Sabha’s office in Karigaon.

Today, a peace meeting between various groups and organisations of both communities has been called at 3 pm.

Authorities are confident that people residing in relief camps will be able to return to their homes by today. Movement of vehicles on the National Highway 27 is also going on smoothly.