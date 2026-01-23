Kokrajhar Violence: Families of Deceased Receive Rs 5 Lakh Compensation

Assam minister Jayanta Malla Baruah on Friday visited Kokrajhar and handed over financial assistance to the families of those killed in the recent violence, stating that the situation in the district is gradually returning to normal.

Advertisment

After distributing cheques under the Chief Minister’s Women Entrepreneurship Scheme, the minister visited the residence of Daimuti Basumatary, the widow of a victim, who was killed in the Kokrajhar incident. At her parental home in Kokrajhar town, Baruah formally handed over a one-time compensation of Rs 5 lakh.

Later, the minister went to Karigaon village, where he visited the home of the late Sunil Murmu and handed a Rs 5 lakh compensation cheque to the victim’s father.

Relief Camp Visit and Community Interaction

Jayanta Malla Baruah also visited the Karigaon relief camp and interacted with displaced families. He later held a meeting at Karigaon High School with members of both the Bodo and Adivasi communities, urging people to maintain peace and harmony.

Speaking to the media, the minister said that calm has largely returned to the area and that residents are eager to return to their homes. He confirmed that families of those killed in the violence have been given Rs 5 lakh each, while those injured have received Rs 1 lakh each as one-time assistance.

Support for Damaged Homes, Internet to Be Restored

The minister said that 46 damaged houses have been provided with Rs 50,000 each for reconstruction. He added that the district administration will assess losses related to livestock and other property in the next phase.

Thanking the people of Kokrajhar for cooperating with the administration, Baruah said efforts are underway to fully restore normalcy. He also announced that internet services are likely to be restored on Friday, as the situation continues to improve.

According to officials, residents from four relief camps have already returned to their homes, and families staying at the Karigaon relief camp are also expected to return soon.

Several senior leaders were present during the minister’s visit, including BTC Chief Executive Member Hagrama Mohilary, MLA Lawrence Islary, BTC Executive Member Derhasat Basumatary, and other dignitaries.

Also Read: Assam: Situation Normal in Kokrajhar; Hagrama Visits Relief Camps