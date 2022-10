In a tragic incident, a labourer was electrocuted to death in Karimganj district of Assam.

The incident occurred at the national highway near New Karimganj Railway Station on Friday.

The labourer has been identified as Moinul Islam.

According to reports, Moinul unknowingly came in contact with a live wire, which led to his death on the spot.

Meanwhile, the locals of the area alleged that the negligence of the electricity department led to the unfortunate incident.