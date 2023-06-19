Assam: 3 Gram Panchayat Employees Arrested in PMAY Scam

A day after the massive scam was unearthed in Assam’s Barpeta district, another scam related to Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) was reported in Lakhimpur district on Monday.
The scam was reported in Naoboicha Assembly constituency in Bihpuria where three panchayat employees were arrested in connection with the scam, sources informed.
The arrestees were employed at Dikrong Gram Panchayat. They have been identified as one secretary of the gram panchayat Anup Chetri, Gaon Panchayat Coordinator (GPC) Navakanta Doley and a ward member Hasim Phukan.
Earlier, a PMAY scam was reported in Barpeta in which three gram panchayat employees were arrested in connection with the scam.
Three panchayat employees were arrested after an FIR was filed by the Bhawanipur Block Development Officer (BDO). Another accused was detained for questioning by the police.
Panchayat President Hasan Ali, Secretary Brishti Ram Daimary, and Coordinator Mir Hussain have been apprehended, while Tax collector Ratan Talukdar was detained for further investigation.