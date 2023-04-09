Ambulance Carrying Cannabis, Alcohol Seized in Assam’s Lakhimpur

A few locals seized an ambulance with cannabis and alcohol in it on Sunday morning in Lakhimpur.

According to sources, the incident was reported near the entrance of Lakhimpur Medical College and Hospital (LMCH) where a private ambulance was seized.

The locals said that the ambulance parked in the area had created a nuisance for the public as a few youths gather in the vehicle and drinks alcohol.

The incident is being noticed for the past six months and the vehicle doesn’t carry any patients or move from the place where it is parked.

After months, the locals unitedly seized the ambulance and handed it over to the police.

The police after searching the vehicle recovered a few packets of cannabis and bottles of alcohol.

One of the locals said, “We have seen this ambulance parked here for the last six months. Youths gathering here create nuisance under the influence of alcohol. Today we thought of taking some action and decided to take the matter to the police. The police informed us the ambulance doesn’t possess any valid documents.”