Assam: 2 Bikers Killed In Tragic Collision At Dhakuakhana

Two people were killed on the spot in a massive collision that took place in Assam's Dhakuakhana on Friday, which also left two others injured.
As per reports, the head-on collision took place between two motorcycles, presumably speeding beyond limits, at Mahua Chapori near Barshamukh in Dhakuakhana sub-division of Lakhimpur district of Assam.
As a result of the accident two motorcycle riders were killed on the spot. The deceased were identified as Bijoy Taid, a resident of No 1 Parghat, and Mahanand Mili, a resident of Kapak Chapori.
Furthermore, two others were injured grievously in the tragic accident and were rushed to the nearby Dhakuakhana Civil Hospital where they are undergoing treatment.
Further details are awaited.