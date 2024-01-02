Assam: CRPF Jawan Drowns as Vehicle Carrying Wife, Child Falls In River

A tragic incident unfolded on the inaugural day of 2024 in Assam’s Lakhimpur district wherein a Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan tragically lost his life when the vehicle he was travelling in with his wife and child lost control and fell into a river.
The deceased CRPF jawan has been identified as Simanta Saikia.
According to sources, the deceased and his family were returning from a picnic at Jamugurihat when their vehicle swerved off the road and plunged into River Subansiri.
Although his wife and child managed to escape the vehicle and reach the river banks, the jawan was unable to get out in time and drowned while trapped inside the vehicle.
Local residents nearby acted promptly and managed to pull the vehicle from the river using ropes and pulleys. Unfortunately, they were unable to save the jawan who was trapped inside the vehicle.
In another incident on the same day, a 33-year-old man died after reportedly being involved in a hit-and-run accident on National Highway no 15 at Sipajhar under Darrang district.
Sources revealed that man was found dead on the side of the highway with his motorcycle in the vicinity. It is learned that the man was a victim of a hit-and-run case.
The deceased has been identified as Bidyut Deka.
Additionally, another individual was discovered in a critical condition in the vicinity, suspected to have been the pillion rider. He was rusehd to Gauhati Medical College Hospital (GMCH) for urgent medical care.