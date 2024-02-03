Assam: Dhakuakhana Man Dies After Assault By Brother

In a shocking incident that has left the Akhoifutia village in Dhakuakhana in Assam's Lakhimpur district in disbelief, Sadananda Bora (36) affectionately known as ‘Pitau’ met a tragic end on January 24 around 9 pm. He was brutally beaten to death with a piece of wood, allegedly by his own brother, Ratul Bora, in their house.