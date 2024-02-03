Assam: Dhakuakhana Man Dies After Assault By Brother

In a shocking incident that has left the Akhoifutia village in Dhakuakhana in Assam's Lakhimpur district in disbelief, Sadananda Bora (36) affectionately known as ‘Pitau’ met a tragic end on January 24 around 9 pm. He was brutally beaten to death with a piece of wood, allegedly by his own brother, Ratul Bora, in their house.
The gruesome incident unfolded when Ratul Bora called Sadananda to his residence under the pretext of a personal domestic matter. What was supposed to be a routine interaction took a horrifying turn as Ratul attacked his brother, Sadananda, striking him on the head and neck with a blunt piece of wood.
Sadananda Bora, seriously injured was rushed to Dibrugarh Medical College, where he fought for his life for a week. Tragically, he succumbed to his injuries on Thursday, February 1, while undergoing treatment.
The local authorities were alerted to the heinous crime and the Ghilamora Police promptly launched an investigation into the matter. An FIR has been filed by the grieving family, demanding justice for the death of Sadananda Bora.
The police team, led by the officer-in-charge of Ghilamara police station, is actively investigating the case, currently on-site gathering evidence and conducting interrogations. It’s been reported that the prime suspects, Ratul Bora and his wife Bon Bora, are currently absconding, adding complexity to the ongoing investigations, as per reports.
The community of Akhaifutia village is left in shock and mourning as they grapple with the tragedy that unfolded within the close kin of the Bora family.
As the investigation unfolds the community waits for justice to be served, hoping that the perpetrators are swiftly apprehended and brought to account for the gruesome act that has shaken Dhakuakhana to its core.