Assam: ED Team Raids Lakhimpur Hotel Over Embezzlement

In connection with a case of financial misappropriation, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Saturday carried out a raid at a hotel in Assam's Lakhimpur.
According to the reports, a seven-member team of the ED raided Hotel Malini in Lakhimpur of Assam.
It may be noted that the hotel was once run by the Rose Valley group which is embroiled in a massive chit fund scam.
However, in recent times, the hotel was being run by Kolkata-based Orbit Group.
Reports claimed that the raid was related to the financial misappropriations done by the Rose Valley group.
Meanwhile, it has been reported that a large group of police officials and the ED team are currently camping at the hotel as investigations carry on.
Further details are awaited.