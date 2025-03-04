River Dolphin Population in Subansiri Declines by 50% in Four Years: Survey

A recent survey by the Wildlife Institute of India (WII) has revealed a drastic 50% decline in the population of river dolphins in the Subansiri River over the past four years, raising serious conservation concerns.

The survey recorded 32 dolphins in 2012, which increased to 36 in 2022. However, by 2024, the number has sharply declined to just 19. Conducted as part of a nationwide assessment, the study highlights the urgent need for intervention to protect the species.

Experts attribute the decline to habitat degradation, pollution, and human activities such as dam construction and sand mining. Environmentalists have called for immediate conservation measures to restore the dolphins' natural habitat and prevent further depletion.

River dolphins are a key indicator of a river’s ecological health, and their dwindling numbers signal potential environmental consequences for the Subansiri River. Wildlife experts are urging stricter regulations to safeguard the species.

Meanwhile, India's first-ever population estimation of riverine dolphins, conducted under "Project Dolphin," has recorded 6,327 individuals across the country. Uttar Pradesh leads in numbers, followed by Bihar, West Bengal, and Assam. The survey covered 28 rivers across eight states, spanning over 8,500 kilometers.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi released the report during the 7th meeting of the National Board for Wildlife in Gir, Gujarat. He stressed the need for public awareness and local community involvement in conservation efforts, suggesting school visits to dolphin habitats to promote awareness.

