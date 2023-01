A terrible road mishap killed one person and grievously injured another in Assam’s Lakhimpur district on Tuesday morning.

According to sources, the incident occurred in Narayanapur where a bus overturned on the roadside near Bhogpur flyover.

The deceased has been identified as Siddhartha Borgohain hailing fromj Dhemaji and the critically injured has been identified as Pulkesh Gogoi.

It is established that the accident occurred due to dense fog.

Further details underway.