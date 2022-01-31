Landslide Kills 2 Minor Labourers From Assam In Arunachal

In a tragic turn of events, two minor laborers in Assam’s Lakhimpur district have died after being overwhelmed by a landslide in Arunachal Pradesh.

The incident took place on Monday, when the duo was digging the ground near a hill. Suddenly, a huge mass of land fell on them, resulting in their deaths.

The two deceased were identified as Nurjamal Haque and Asadul Islam, both hailing from Nadika village in Lakhimpur.

Meanwhile, Arunachal police recovered the bodies of the two minors and sent them for post mortem.