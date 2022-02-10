Last Rites of Apurba Bezbaruah to be Performed at Nabagraha

The last rites of veteran Assamese singer Apurba Bezbaruah will be performed at the Nabagraha Crematorium in Guwahati today.

People from across the state will attend the funeral ceremony and pay homage to the soul of the late singer.

The singer will also be taken to the Jyoti Chitrabon in Kahilipara and Rabindra Bhawan in Ambari for paying homage.

Apurba Bezbaruah passed away on Wednesday evening following a brain stroke.

He breathed his last at Dispur Polyclinic hospital where he was admitted in a critical condition.

As per sources, the singer collapsed at his home on Monday morning, after which he was rushed to the hospital in an ambulance. He however could not be saved due to his critical condition.

The late singer has contributed many evergreen Assamese songs to the music industry. He is also credited with initiating the trend of Bihuxuriya modern songs. In his musical career of four decades, the veteran singer has sung more than 200 albums.

Best known songs of Bezbaruah are “Kopou Pahi Ture Khupat”, “Bihur Bihuwan”, “Bihu Bihu Bihuti”, “Pani Onar Solote”, “Nasoni Oi” among many others.