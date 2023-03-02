Lat Mandal, Driver Held on Bribery Charges in Assam’s Sonapur

The team of the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption cell apprehended one Lat Mandal and his driver on charges of accepting demanded bribe money in Assam’s Sonapur on Thursday.

According to sources, the anti-corruption branch carried out a raid at Office of the Circle Officer in Sonapur.

During the raid, the team apprehended Lat Mandal, identified as Rajesh Roy, and his car driver, identified as Rantu Kalita.

Rajesh Roy was apprehended while taking demanded money of Rs. 20,000 from the complainant.

The investigation into the matter is underway.

Earlier on Tuesday, the sleuths of the anti-corruption cell arrested two government employees in Goalpara district.

The arrested employees were identified as Deepjit Sarkar, Health Assistant and Ansar Ali, Grade IV. Both were employed at Office of the Inspector of Drugs in Goalpara.

Assam Police CPRO Rajib Saikia said, “A complaint was received at the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, alleging that Deepjit Sarkar, Health Assistant, Office of the Inspector of Drugs, Goalpara, in conspiracy with Ansar Ali, Grade IV of the same office has demanded Rs. 15,000 as bribe from the complainant in the name of processing the issuance of GPR Drug License of the complainant.”

“Unwilling to pay the bribe, the complainant approached this Directorate for taking necessary legal action against the public servants. Accordingly, a trap was laid on February 28 (Tuesday) by a team from the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption, Assam, in the Office of the Inspector of Drugs, Goalpara,” he said.

“The tainted bribe money has been recovered from his possession and has been seized accordingly in presence of independent witnesses. In the same trap operation, Ansar Ali, Grade IV of the same office was also apprehended for conspiring in the bribery. Subsequently, both the public servants have been arrested by the team after getting sufficient evidence,” he added.