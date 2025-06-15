"Law & Order Collapsing in Assam Under CM's Pressure", Says Gaurav Gogoi

Assam Pradesh Congress Committee (APCC) President Gaurav Gogoi asserted that there would be a direct contest with the BJP in the 2026 elections.

Speaking at a party workers' meeting in Mangaldoi on Sunday, Gogoi alleged that RSS leaders coming from outside Assam were disturbing the social environment of the state ahead of the Assembly elections. Urging vigilance, he appealed to the Assam Police to register and monitor all such RSS leaders and workers arriving from other states.

Gogoi said, “The Home Department in Assam has completely failed, and we are deeply concerned about the deteriorating law and order situation. The Chief Minister is putting undue pressure on the police force, which is preventing them from doing their duties effectively. We will not allow Assam’s environment to be polluted in the name of the Assembly elections. RSS leaders coming from outside Assam were disturbing the social environment ahead of the Assembly elections. Urging vigilance, he appealed to the Assam Police to register and monitor all such RSS leaders and workers arriving from other states.”

Addressing internal issues within the Congress, Gogoi remarked, “If some Congress members have been infected by the BJP virus, we will provide proper treatment. And if treatment doesn’t work, we won’t hesitate to carry out surgery. Our mission is clear — to eliminate the BJP virus from within the Congress.”

