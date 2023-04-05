Assam Legislative Assembly Passes Three Bills

Today was the thirteenth day of the ongoing budget session of Assam Legislative Assembly where the above bills were passed.

Earlier today, Congress MLAs including the leader of the opposition Debabrata Saikia had stage a walkout after a heated debate between ruling and opposition parties over the implementation of the Assam Accord.

The question on the implementation of the Assam Accord was bought by Leader of Opposition Debabrata Saikia which was later counter-questioned by Minister for the Implementation of the Assam Accord Atul Bora during the thirteenth day of the Assam Assembly session.

Bora asked, “What was the Congress government doing in the past? Congress should ask this question at Rajiv Bhawan in Delhi.”

The opposition leaders opposed Bora’s remarks on the Assam Accord and decided to stage a walkout.