Leopard Beaten To Death By Angry Villagers In Assam's Golaghat

In a tragic turn of events, a male leopard was beaten to death by angry villagers at Khumtai in Assam’s Golaghat district on Sunday.

Sources said that leopard had allegedly attacked three men in the area, following which angry locals chased down the leopard and bludgeoned it to death.

The leopard was attacked with machete, axe and sticks, resulting in its death.

It is learned that the leopard had been causing terror in the area since a long period of time.

Following the incident, forest officials reached the spot and recovered the body.

Recently, a full grown leopard was aged at Mohbondha tea estate in Assam’s Jorhat district.

The leopard was caged by the Jorhat forest department following complaints by locals.

Sources said the leopard had been creating terror and panic in the region for the past several days.