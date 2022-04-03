Leopard Caged In Assam's Golaghat

A leopard was caught and caged in Assam’s Golaghat on Sunday morning after it created fear among locals.

The forest department, with the help of locals, caged the leopard at Betioni Kakoti Gaon area, under Khumtai assembly constituency.

As per reports the leopard had been terrorizing the area for the past several days.

"14 leopards have been caught from this area so far. Today, one leopard was caged by the forest department with the help of local villagers,” a forest official said.

"We suspect that a few more leopards are in the jungle area of Betioni Kakoti Gaon area. The leopards have killed many cattle, and goats of the area," he added.

The leopard was later forwarded to the Centre for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation (CWRC) at Panbari after tranquilizing it, he further said.

