Leopard Caged In Assam's Jorhat

A full grown leopard was caged at Mohbondha tea estate in Assam’s Jorhat district on Thursday.

The leopard was caged by the Jorhat forest department following complaints by locals.

Sources said the leopard had been creating terror and panic in the region for the past several days.

According to locals, there are more of them lurking in and around the tea estate that need to be captured and released into the wild as soon as possible.

Man-animal conflict is a rising problem in several parts of Northeast.

Recently, another leopard was caught and caged in Assam’s Golaghat after it created fear among locals.

The forest department, with the help of locals, caged the leopard at Betioni Kakoti Gaon area, under Khumtai assembly constituency.