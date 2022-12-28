Leopard Menace: One More Injured In Assam's Dibrugarh

The leopard menace seems to have become rampant in the state as reports of conflicts keep arising every other day.

On Wednesday, a man was injured in a leopard attack that occurred in Assam’s Dibrugarh district.

The incident was reported from Dibrajan area of the district.

Meanwhile, forest officials reached the spot to track the animal and cage him before releasing him into the wild.

It is suspected that the leopard had strayed into the area in search of food.

Earlier this week, at least 13 people, including three forest staff have been injured after a leopard unleashed a reign of terror at a neighourhood in Jorhat district of Assam.

The incident occurred near the Rain Forest Research Institute located at Chenijan in Jorhat.

The irate leopard first attacked a family which included a father, mother and their two children at Sotai area of the district.

The leopard was later tranquilized after continuous efforts by the forest department.

While tranquilizing the leopard, he got injured due to which he will undergo a medical examination.

The forest department will take decision regarding the leopard after medical examination.