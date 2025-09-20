“Let 'Mayabini' Play When I Die,” Zubeen Garg Wished

“When I die, only this song—Mayabini Ratir Bukut—is to be played. So, this song is so important for me, for you, and for everyone,” said Zubeen Garg during a performance at B. Borooah College, Guwahati, in 2019.

The words now carry a haunting resonance. To surrender one’s body to the Brahmaputra, as Zubeen wished, is to return to the river that has silently witnessed centuries of Assamese joy, grief, and resilience. Mayabini Ratir Bukut, composed and written by Zubeen himself for the 2001 Assamese film Daag, is a ballad of longing, illusion, and separation—a song that mirrors the very essence of human emotion. In it, the soul searches for connection in a world that slips away like mist.

Zubeen Garg was not just a singer. He was a phenomenon. Born on 18 November 1972 in Tura, Meghalaya, to poet-lyricist Mohini Borthakur and artist Ily Borthakur, he inherited a legacy of creativity and expression. His sister, Jonkey Borthakur, also a singer and actress, tragically passed away in a car accident in 2002, inspiring Zubeen’s heartfelt tribute album Sisu.

At just 19, Zubeen began his musical journey with the release of his debut Assamese album, Anamika, in 1992. The album was more than a collection of songs—it became a cultural anthem for Assam’s youth, weaving folk traditions with modern rhythms and cementing his place as a voice of a generation. Over the decades, he recorded over 35,000 songs in nearly 40 languages, spanning Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Bodo, Tamil, Telugu, Marathi, and more.

Zubeen’s artistry transcended boundaries. His albums Maya, Asha, and Pakhi revealed a continuous evolution, balancing experimental sounds with deeply rooted Assamese musical traditions. In 1995, he ventured into Bollywood, lending his voice to films like Chandni Raat, Yuhi Kabhi, Fiza, and Kaante. Yet it was the soulful Ya Ali from Gangster (2006) that catapulted him to national fame, earning him the Best Playback Singer award at the Global Indian Film Awards and opening doors across India’s regional music industries.

Not limited to singing, Zubeen was a multi-instrumentalist, mastering the dhol, dotara, mandolin, harmonium, tabla, and guitar. This versatility allowed him to create music that was rich, diverse, and emotionally compelling.

His talents extended to the silver screen as well. He made his acting debut in Tumi Mur Matho Mur (2000) and delivered a memorable performance in Mon Jaai (2008), which won the Best Feature Film award at the 56th National Film Awards. Offstage, Zubeen was a committed humanitarian, actively supporting initiatives in education, healthcare, and cultural preservation, striving to uplift underprivileged communities in Assam.

Zubeen Garg’s sudden death on September 19, 2025, in Singapore, has left a void that words cannot fill. Yet his music, his legacy, and his unwavering love for Assam live on. Every note he sang, every melody he composed, and every emotion he conveyed continues to resonate, binding generations of listeners in memory and homage.