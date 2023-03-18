Assam: ‘Life of a Driver’ Author Rupam Dutta Joins AAP

Meanwhile, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab counterpart Bhagwant Mann will visit Guwahati on April 2 in a bid to strengthen the party’s presence in the Northeast.

Taking advantage of a weakened opposition in Assam and the Northeast, AAP is looking to establish itself in the region. In that regard, the party’s regional unit has asked supremo and Arvind Kejriwal and his Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann to come for a visit.

According to a communiqué from AAP, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) anti-people activities, high-level corruption and rising inflation have left the people of Assam and Northeast frustrated. And amid a lack of strong opposition in the region, AAP is looking to establish itself in the role.

Having brought in revolutionary changes in the sectors of health and education in Delhi, AAP is the only party that can provide the upcoming generation with facilities in line with the best around the world and carry India to the top spot in these terms, the press release mentioned.

The party has also asked people who want to see progress in the field of education for the betterment of their future generations, to come forward and support AAP and to be especially present in the gathering on April 2 when the party’s top brass visit Guwahati.

Meanwhile, AAP has alleged that under Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma-led government, the poor people of the state have been left neglected and find themselves in a very bad condition. In addition, the party has alleged the misuse of authorities to carry out unlawful evictions and encounters of criminals. AAP has assured that in these trying times, the party will stick together with the people and call out the government.

The above statements were made via a press release under the aegis of AAP State Coordinator Dr. Bhaben Choudhury and North East Supervisor Rajesh Sharma.