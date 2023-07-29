Assam

List of most popular fruits available in Assam, along with their English names

Assam, a northeastern state in India, is blessed with a rich diversity of flora and fauna due to its unique geographical and climatic conditions. The state is particularly renowned for its exotic fruits that grow abundantly in the region. From sweet and tangy to sour and spicy, Assam's fruits offer a wide range of flavors to delight any palate. The tropical climate of Assam makes it an ideal location for cultivating a variety of fruits, which not only serve as a source of sustenance but also play a significant role in the state's cultural and social traditions. In this article, we will explore some of the fruits that are commonly found in Assam and discover their unique taste and nutritional benefits.

  1. Kordoi = Starfruit (Scientific name : Averrhoa carambola)

  2. Lichu = Litchi (Scientific name: Litchi chinensis)

  3. Matikothal = Pineapple (Scientific name: Ananas comosus)

  4. Komola = Orange 

  5. Noga Tenga = Rhus srmialata

  6. Ahom Bogori = Peach (Scientific name: Prunus persica)

  7. Kothal = Jackfruit (Scientific name: Artocarpus heterophyllus)

  8. Siral = Mouse Melon (Scientific name: Melothria scabra)

  9. Torbuj = Watermelon (Scientific name: Citrullus lanatus)

  10. Bogori = Jujube ( Scientific name :  Zizyphus jujuba)

  11. Modhuri = Guava 

  12. Jamu = Malabar Plum, Java Plum or Black Plum (Scientific name: Syzygium cumini)

  13. Aam = Mango 

  14.  Mouchumi = Sweet Lime (Scientific name : Citrus limetta)

  15. Lataku = Baccurea (Scientific name: Baccurea sapida)

  16. Dalim = Pomegranate (Scientific name: Punica granatum)

  17. Kol = Banana 

  18. Narikol = Coconut (Scientific name : Cocos nucifera)

  19. Omita = Papaya (Scientific name : Carica papaya)

  20. Robab Tenga = Pomelo (Scientific name: Citrus Maxima)

  21. Bael = Wood Apple (Scientific name : Aegle marmelos)

  22. Nora Bogori = Plum (Scientific name: Prunus domestica)

  23. Mirika Tenga = Rasiflora Edulis 

  24. Bor Thekera = Garcinia pedunculata 

  25. Kuji Thekera = Garcinia cydia 

  26. Rupohi Thekera = Garcinia lanceifolia Roxb   

  27. Jolphai = Indian Olive (Scientific name : 

  28. Ou Tenga = Elephant Apple (Scientific name: Dillenia indica)

  29. Aamlokhi = Indian Gooseberry (Scientific name: Phyllanthus emblica)

  30. Amora = Hog Plum (Scientific name : Spondius mangifera)

  31. Ponial = Indian coffee plum or Scramberry (Scientific name: Flacourtia jangomas)

  32. Silikha = black- or chebulic myrobalan (Scientific name: Terminalia chebula)

  33. Kuhiyar = Sugarcane (Scientific name: Saccharum officinarum)

  34. Nemu = Lemon

