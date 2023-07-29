List of most popular fruits available in Assam, along with their English names

Assam, a northeastern state in India, is blessed with a rich diversity of flora and fauna due to its unique geographical and climatic conditions. The state is particularly renowned for its exotic fruits that grow abundantly in the region. From sweet and tangy to sour and spicy, Assam's fruits offer a wide range of flavors to delight any palate. The tropical climate of Assam makes it an ideal location for cultivating a variety of fruits, which not only serve as a source of sustenance but also play a significant role in the state's cultural and social traditions. In this article, we will explore some of the fruits that are commonly found in Assam and discover their unique taste and nutritional benefits.
Kordoi = Starfruit (Scientific name : Averrhoa carambola)
Lichu = Litchi (Scientific name: Litchi chinensis)
Matikothal = Pineapple (Scientific name: Ananas comosus)
Komola = Orange
Noga Tenga = Rhus srmialata
Ahom Bogori = Peach (Scientific name: Prunus persica)
Kothal = Jackfruit (Scientific name: Artocarpus heterophyllus)
Siral = Mouse Melon (Scientific name: Melothria scabra)
Torbuj = Watermelon (Scientific name: Citrullus lanatus)
Bogori = Jujube ( Scientific name : Zizyphus jujuba)
Modhuri = Guava
Jamu = Malabar Plum, Java Plum or Black Plum (Scientific name: Syzygium cumini)
Aam = Mango
Mouchumi = Sweet Lime (Scientific name : Citrus limetta)
Lataku = Baccurea (Scientific name: Baccurea sapida)
Dalim = Pomegranate (Scientific name: Punica granatum)
Kol = Banana
Narikol = Coconut (Scientific name : Cocos nucifera)
Omita = Papaya (Scientific name : Carica papaya)
Robab Tenga = Pomelo (Scientific name: Citrus Maxima)
Bael = Wood Apple (Scientific name : Aegle marmelos)
Nora Bogori = Plum (Scientific name: Prunus domestica)
Mirika Tenga = Rasiflora Edulis
Bor Thekera = Garcinia pedunculata
Kuji Thekera = Garcinia cydia
Rupohi Thekera = Garcinia lanceifolia Roxb
Jolphai = Indian Olive (Scientific name :
Ou Tenga = Elephant Apple (Scientific name: Dillenia indica)
Aamlokhi = Indian Gooseberry (Scientific name: Phyllanthus emblica)
Amora = Hog Plum (Scientific name : Spondius mangifera)
Ponial = Indian coffee plum or Scramberry (Scientific name: Flacourtia jangomas)
Silikha = black- or chebulic myrobalan (Scientific name: Terminalia chebula)
Kuhiyar = Sugarcane (Scientific name: Saccharum officinarum)
Nemu = Lemon