List of Police stations in Guwahati With Phone Number

A police station plays a crucial role in maintaining law and order in a town. It serves as the central hub for law enforcement activities, including crime prevention, investigation, and community outreach. It provides a physical presence of authority in the community, which can act as a deterrent to crime. In addition, police stations are essential for emergency response, providing a quick and effective response to incidents that require immediate attention.

When it comes to a rapidly growing city like Guwahati, it is extremely important for the law and order to be strict. The police station also serves as a source of information for the public on safety issues and crime prevention strategies. Moreover, a police station is a symbol of safety and security, reassuring residents that they are protected and cared for. It helps foster trust between law enforcement agencies and the communities they serve, enabling them to work together to create a safer and more secure environment for everyone. Here's the full list of police stations in Guwahati.